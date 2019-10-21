IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0089

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. IONChain has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $101,356.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.01274380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089282 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

