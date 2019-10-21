Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,545,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 809,678 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 808,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.