Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Knoll (KNL)

10/16/2019 – Knoll was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

10/7/2019 – Knoll was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Knoll was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2019 – Knoll was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,305 shares of company stock worth $464,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 633.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 795.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

