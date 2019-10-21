Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Simulations Plus worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $34.58 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

