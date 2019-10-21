Invesco Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of IMPINJ worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock worth $3,586,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

