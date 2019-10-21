Invesco Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $754.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

