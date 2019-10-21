Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 145,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.26%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

