Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 146.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.74 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.