Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) Stake Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

