Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 62,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 207,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,863. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.