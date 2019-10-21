Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 5.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

INTU stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.01. 34,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

