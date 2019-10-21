Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $419.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,099,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,517.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

