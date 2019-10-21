InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.14% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

