Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

