Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
