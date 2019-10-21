Insider Selling: River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Insider Sells 81,875 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider Mike Faulkner sold 81,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £192,406.25 ($251,412.84).

Shares of LON RIV traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 249.50 ($3.26). 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

