Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $33,932.50 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,578 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $363,523.78.

On Friday, August 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64.

F5 Networks stock opened at $137.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

