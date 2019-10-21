Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,710,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $159.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

