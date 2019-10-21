Insider Buying: Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,404.16).

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 974 ($12.73). 16,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,075 ($14.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 931.07. The company has a market capitalization of $290.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

