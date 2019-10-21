Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 1,132 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,162.26).

WG opened at GBX 347.90 ($4.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 447.01. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 325.70 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 745.20 ($9.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

