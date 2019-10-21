Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,849,360. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the second quarter worth about $666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the second quarter worth about $39,679,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inphi by 2,676.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

