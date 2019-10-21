InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.98, 118,635 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 192,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. Analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 256,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile (NASDAQ:INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.