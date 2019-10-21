Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

