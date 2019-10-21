Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $31,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

