Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS) Shares Up 100%

Indigo Exploration Inc. (CVE:ISS)’s stock price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 215,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Indigo Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.