Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 590,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The firm has a market cap of $539.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

