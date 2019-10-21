Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.30. 21,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.