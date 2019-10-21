Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

ABBV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 659,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,024. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.