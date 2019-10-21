Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $81.80. 4,067,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.