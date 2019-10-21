Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $169.00. 166,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,301. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

