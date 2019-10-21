Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $7.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 5.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.03. 28,603,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,233,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

