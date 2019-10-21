Imperial Capital Cuts Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $38.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target decreased by Imperial Capital from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.26.

SSTI opened at $19.16 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

