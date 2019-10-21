Imperial Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Denbury Resources in a report released on Friday, October 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,641,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,244,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.