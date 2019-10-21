IMI (LON:IMI) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI (LON:IMI) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,073.18 ($14.02).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 968.20 ($12.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 982.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 989.18. IMI has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12). The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

