IDEX Membership Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $437.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $218,573.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $109.29 or 0.01326028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041499 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.24 or 0.06046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044264 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

