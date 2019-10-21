ICOBay Trading 134.4% Higher This Week (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded 149.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. ICOBay has a total market cap of $12,112.00 and $1.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBay token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. During the last week, ICOBay has traded 134.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.01376501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICOBay Token Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. The official message board for ICOBay is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . The official website for ICOBay is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

