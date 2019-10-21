iBTC Trading Up 97.8% Over Last Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 62% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One iBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a total market capitalization of $7,203.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00220584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.01275126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090078 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,602,774 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

