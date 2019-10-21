IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $221.85 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

