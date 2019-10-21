IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,680. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

