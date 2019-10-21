IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. SunTrust Banks set a $265.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.16.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 210,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

