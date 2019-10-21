HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HYPMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.89. HYPERA S A/S has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

