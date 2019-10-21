Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $118,519.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00221408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.01276876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089810 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile