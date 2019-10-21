HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2,989.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,652 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,078,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. 1,750,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. HUYA has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

