Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

HII stock opened at $210.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $242.05.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

