Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday.

Hummingbird Resources stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.20 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,268,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

