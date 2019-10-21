Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $289.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

