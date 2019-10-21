Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays lifted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,376. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

