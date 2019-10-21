Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Takes $826,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 213,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 853,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,388. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

