Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,733 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $13,798,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. 3,471,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

