Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,757,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 31.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,574. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

