Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

